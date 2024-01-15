Assam CM Inaugurates 'Aideo' Cinema Hall in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated the new cinema hall 'Aideo' in Guwahati.
'Aideo' cinema hall is built by the Assam State Film Corporation at Jonaki Complex in Guwahati's Panjabari locality.
In the same event, the screening of critically acclaimed and National Award winning film 'Anunaad-The Resonance' was also held.
Prominent members of the Assamese film fraternity were in attendance at the inauguration program.
In its Golden jubilee year, the Assam State Film Corporation has taken up the construction of five new hall and the renovation of nine existing ones.
Speaking at the event, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Our Assamese film industry should level-up and enhance the quality of films produced through use of better graphics, motion and other elements to be competitive in today's evolving scenario."