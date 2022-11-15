Assam CM Inaugurates New Infrastructures at GMCH

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated several new infrastructures at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday.

The newly inaugurated infrastructures include a new 850-seater auditorium, Principal's residence, attendants' guest house, boys' hostel and nurse’s quarters in its premises.

Taking to twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “As part of our initiative to transform @gmchgauhati into a world-class healthcare centre, pleased to inaugurate new infrastructure, including a new auditorium, Principal’s residence, attendants’ guest house, boys’ hostel and nurses quarters.”