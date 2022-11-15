Assam CM Inaugurates New Infrastructures at GMCH

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated several new infrastructures at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Tuesday.
The newly inaugurated infrastructures include a new 850-seater auditorium, Principal's residence, attendants' guest house, boys' hostel and nurse’s quarters in its premises.
Taking to twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “As part of our initiative to transform @gmchgauhati into a world-class healthcare centre, pleased to inaugurate new infrastructure, including a new auditorium, Principal’s residence, attendants’ guest house, boys’ hostel and nurses quarters.”
Notably, the state-run GMCH was at the forefront in fight against Covid-19 and has served lakhs of patients in the previous two pandemic years.
The Assam Chief Minister said that as part of the Assam government's initiative to transform the hospital, the 850-seat auditorium has been built at a cost of Rs 6 crores with support from Oil India Limited and 165-bed Vishram Sadan (attendants' guest house) for Rs 13 crore with funds from Power Grid Corporation of India.
Whereas, the Principal's residence was built at a cost of Rs 2 crores, boys' hostel at a cost of Rs 11 crores and nurses' hostel at a cost of Rs 3.32 crores.
State health minister Keshab Mahanta, GMCH superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma and several other top government officials were present at the inauguration ceremony.