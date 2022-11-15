Jumbo Joymala Still in Poor Health: PETA

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) on Tuesday revealed few shocking facts and present condition of Jumbo Joymala who is kept illegally at a temple in Kerala.
They claimed, “Joymala is chained and trapped in concrete.”
“When the heartbreaking video of the condition of Joymala was revealed in front the country, the authorities showed another video of Joymala playing in a pond. Now there is no water in the pond,” it added.
They alleged that Joymala is being threatened and controlled by weapons.
As per the latest observation by PETA India, the elephant is in poor health.
It may be mentioned that a major ruckus had blown over in the matter after the release of a video by PETA showing the ill treatment of Joymala in the month of September.
PETA mentioned in the video, “Here, she is being beaten in the sacred sanctum sanctorum of Krishnan Kovil…In 2021, she was tied to a tree and beaten ruthlessly.”
However, the Tamil Nadu government has refuted the claims calling the video fake. According to them, Joymala is “absolutely doing good”.