Assam CM Inaugurates Statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan at Narangi Military Station

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the statue of legendary Ahom General Bir Lachit Barphukan and 'Saheed Smarak' at the Narangi Military Station in Guwahati on Monday.
The statue unveiling ceremony of the great warrior marked a significant moment symbolizing the rich history and cultural heritage of Assam.
Notably, the monumental event was graced in the presence of Lieutenant General RP Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding -in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, General Officer Commanding 101 Area, Major General PS Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area, Major General RK Jha, AVSM (Retd) and many other esteemed dignitaries, historians, Armed Forces personnel and NCC cadets.
The visitors paid homage to the legendary warrior and his indelible contributions to the Ahom Dynasty. This day will also be remembered for times to come as the park also received the ‘Saheed Samarak’, a solemn tribute to the indomitable spirit and selfless supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation.
The event was filled with scintillating performances of the state song of Assam and a drama on Lachit Barphukan that was presented enthusiastically by the Assam State Cultural Department.