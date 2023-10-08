Guwahati News

Assam CM to Inaugurate Statue of ‘Bir Lachit Barphukan’ at Narangi Military Station

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Assam Skill Development Mission and the Indian Army will be done during the ceremony.
A statue of the legendary Ahom General Bir Lachit Barphukan will be inaugurated next to the National Flag in Bir Lachit Barphukan Park, Narangi Military Station in Guwahati on Monday.

The statue of the great general will be inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The event will also be witnessed by Lt Gen RP Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM,SM,VSM, GOC-in-C Eastern Command including other civil, Army Dignitaries, 500 combatants and NCC Cadets.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati, said, “The ceremony will mark the official unveiling of the significant statue that symbolises bravery and valour. We firmly believe that a statue of Legendary Ahom General Bir Lachit Barphukan will instill inspiration of unflinching bravery and patriotism.”

In addition to the above a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Assam Skill Development Mission and Indian Army will be done during the ceremony, informed Lt Col Rawat.

Assam CM Reviews Progress of 150-Ft Statue of Lachit Barphukan in Ghaziabad
