Assam CM Inspects Construction Work at AIIMS Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the construction site of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati and inspected the preparatory works of the institute.

Himanta Biswa Sarma was accompanied by Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, MLA Diganta Kalita, Assam DGP GP Singh, and other officials of district administration.

A tweet from the Chief Minister’s Office read, “HCM Dr @himantabiswa inspected preparatory works of AIIMS Guwahati, which will be dedicated to the nation by Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji on April 14. He was accompanied by Hon’ble Health Minister Shri @keshab_mahanta and Hon MLA Shri @diganta68."