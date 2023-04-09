Assam CM Inspects Construction Work at AIIMS Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the construction site of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati and inspected the preparatory works of the institute.
Himanta Biswa Sarma was accompanied by Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, MLA Diganta Kalita, Assam DGP GP Singh, and other officials of district administration.
A tweet from the Chief Minister’s Office read, “HCM Dr @himantabiswa inspected preparatory works of AIIMS Guwahati, which will be dedicated to the nation by Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji on April 14. He was accompanied by Hon’ble Health Minister Shri @keshab_mahanta and Hon MLA Shri @diganta68."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be officially inaugurating the institute on April 14.
Meanwhile, CM Sarma also visited Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium and took stock of the preparation for the mega Bihu dance performance on April 14. He instructed concerned authorities to complete pending works within the stipulated timelines and adhere to the guidelines. Meanwhile, it was learnt that a total of 11,140 artists will be a part of the Bihu performance in the Sarusajai stadium.
Earlier, CM Sarma while addressing media persons said, "The institute will start a 150 bedded IPD ward very shortly. The ward achieved 84 per cent of physical progress. Students of three scholastic years have already been admitted and in the coming April-May, another batch of new students will be enrolled. Once fully functional, the institute will bring about more qualitative advancement in the health care system in North East.”
Last month, the Assam chief minister held a meeting and took stock of the progress of OPD, auditorium, quarters for doctors and nurses, student hostels, fire extinguishing and garbage disposal system.