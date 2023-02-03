Assam CM Interacts with State's NCC & NSS Contingent of R-Day Parade

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with NCC cadets and NSS volunteers who were part of the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

The interaction ceremony was held at the Taj Vivanta in Guwahati on Friday.

The cadets and volunteers shared their experiences, about the selection procedure, training session, etc. with the chief minister.

Speaking at the occasion, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that NCC should be made mandatory for everyone.

The chief minister said, “I interacted with NCC cadets and NSS volunteers of the Republic Day parade today. I am sure the experiences they gathered will help them in later stages of their lives. NCC should be compulsory for everyone.”

He further said, “Everyone has their own story. The story is either of victory or failure. However, failure is not my friend, success is my friend. We have to work hard for achieving all that we desire. There is no shortcut for success in our lives.”

“While running our race for achievement, we should come to the aid of others if possible. Since, I am in the position of chief minister, I can help other people who are need,” the CM added.