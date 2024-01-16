Assam CM Launches Distribution of Ration Cards to Over 42 Lakh Beneficiaries

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially launched the ceremonial distribution of ration cards to 42,85,745 new beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) on Tuesday.
The Ration Cards will ensure food security as well as health assurance to the beneficiaries.
Speaking at the event held at Boripara locality of Guwahati, CM Sarma said that the addition of another more than 40 lakh beneficiaries under NFSA in the State is a milestone in the current government's quest for achieving food security for all its residents.
He further said that every member of ration card-holder families is entitled to 5 kgs of rice every month free of cost. He stated that this service is offered every month as part of Anna Sewa Saptah, and for this month, it will be accessible until January 31.
Discussing social welfare programs like the Antyodaya Anna Yojana, the Assam Chief Minister mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is focusing on providing special assistance to the marginalized segments of society. With the addition of 42,85,745 beneficiaries under NFSA in Assam, another 10,73,489 families will benefit from it, the Chief Minister added.