Assam CM Launches Lachit Borphukan App, Portal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday launched Lachit Borphukan app and portal for the occasion of 400th birth anniversary of the great warrior of Ahom Dynasty who defeated Mughal Empire.

CM Sarma launched the app and portal during a press conference held at Janata Bhawan.

Through the app, people can share their thoughts on the warrior by writing on sheet of paper and upload it on the app.

The people, who would upload the writings on the portal and app, will be issued certificate of recognition by the state government.

CM Sarma informed that people from across the world can share their thoughts on Lachit Borphukan.

Moreover, CM Sarma announced that an essay-writing competition on Lachit Borphukan will be organised at all educational institutions of Assam on November 18.

He has mandated all educational institutions to submit the essays.

He further informed that later the competition will be held at district and state level.