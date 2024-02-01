Assam CM Lays Foundation of New Flyover at Cycle Factory Junction in Guwahati

CM Sarma said, "This flyover will stretch from Cycle Factory Junction to Lal Ganesh. The construction work of the medical college at the old TB Hospital is almost 70 percent completed post the construction of the flyover near Arya College. By November 2024 or the first part of 2025, we can expect the completion of the medical college. The flyover which will be constructed from the Cycle Factory Junction to Lal Ganesh will reduce the traffic congestion on the road when various important events will be held at the Barsapara Stadium."