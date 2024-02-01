Assam CM Lays Foundation of New Flyover at Cycle Factory Junction in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the new flyover at the Cycle Factory Junction over Guwahati-Garbhanga Road.
The Assam Government announced about the proposed flyover after the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
The flyover will ease traffic congestion for people travelling from Lokhra, Sarusajai, ISBT, Betkuchi, Garchuk, Jalukbari, Lal Ganesh, and Odalbakra towards the city centre and back.
Addressing the gathering during the foundation stone laying ceremony today, CM Sarma stated that the 2.84 km flyover will be three-lane and a total of Rs 374 crores expenditure will be incurred in its construction.
CM Sarma said, "This flyover will stretch from Cycle Factory Junction to Lal Ganesh. The construction work of the medical college at the old TB Hospital is almost 70 percent completed post the construction of the flyover near Arya College. By November 2024 or the first part of 2025, we can expect the completion of the medical college. The flyover which will be constructed from the Cycle Factory Junction to Lal Ganesh will reduce the traffic congestion on the road when various important events will be held at the Barsapara Stadium."
"The three-lane flyover will be 2.84 km long and RCC drain will be channelled on both sides of the flyover. The total cost that will be incurred for the construction work is Rs 374 crores and we aim at completing it in less than three years," he added.
In his address, the Assam Chief Minister further informed that a total of Rs 3,76,00,000 was spent in the establishment of burial sites and kabarsthans at different locations of Guwahati. CM Sarma also said that a part of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge will be opened for the public on February 28.