Guwahati to Get Another Flyover to Ease Traffic Congestion, Guess the Location?

To decongest Guwahati, administrative approval for construction of a flyover at Cycle Factory Junction and its extension up to Lal Ganesh Market on Guwahati-Garbhanga Road for Rs 376.11 crore
The cabinet claimed that the proposed flyover will ease traffic congestion for people travelling from Lokhra, Sarusajai, ISBT, Betkuchi, Garchuk, Jalukbari, Lal Ganesh, and Odalbakra towards the city centre and back.
Project components
- Flyover
- Approaches with reinforced earth (RE) walls
- Service roads
- Drainage work
- Development of parking area
- Restoration of existing roads
- Road safety works
The state cabinet also approved to the Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024 for revitalising and promoting tourism industry.
Key features includes
- Registration of all businesses/permitted activities related to tourism (hotels/heritage properties, homestay operators, service apartments, travel agents, etc)
- Institution of Adventure Safety Audit Committee for conducting risk assessment of adventure sites and activities
- Penalties to be levied in case of contraventions of the Bill
- Powers of the State to issue directions and regulations with respect to activities in tourist areas
The cabinet stated that the proposed bill will bring benefits such as ensuring economic growth via development of tourism, growth of tourism infrastructure and provide for responsible and sustainable development of tourism, safeguarding Assam's cultural and natural heritage.
Meanwhile, the cabinet gave its nod to introduction of five new Amendment Bills by removing the provisions of Village Councils, they are as follows:
1) Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (Amendment) BiII, 2024
2) Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024
3) Deori Autonomous Council (Amendment) BiII, 2024
4) Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024
5) Tiwa Autonomous Council (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Moreover, it also approved to the Mising Autonomous Council (Amendment) BiII, 2024 to remove the provision of Village Council and increase the strength of General Council retaining the ratio of ST representation as per the existing Act.
Further, ensuring proper maintenance and operation of urban public water supply (PWS) schemes, located in Municipalities, the cabinet has decided to transfer such schemes from PHED to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).