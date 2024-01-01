Assam CM Lays Foundation Of Noonmati-Dighalipukhuri Corridor Project

The residents of Guwahati can look forward to a reduction in commute time to cover the distance between Noonmati and Dighalipukhuri with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laying the foundation stone for the mega four-lane elevated corridor project on Monday.
With a total length just above five kilometers, Guwahati's latest four-lane elevated corridor project will connect Dighalipukhuri to Noonmati FCI Godown. The total length of the flyover will be 5,053.20 metres, easily making it the longest in Assam.
The elevated corridor, which will also connect to Rajgarh, will be built at a total cost estimated to be around Rs 852.68 crores.
Meanwhile, there are two construction companies whose bids have been accepted and they have been handed the tender to build the elevated corridors. They are Gautam Constructions and Anupam Nirman, also credited with the construction of the Nilachal flyover in Guwahati's Maligaon area.