CM Flags Off 200 Electric Buses & Launches National Common Mobility Card in Guwahati

“Assam will work along with the whole of India to prevent pollution. Efforts are being made to generate 3000 MW of solar power. Measures will be made to reduce carbon emissions. More 2000 new CCTV cameras will be installed in Guwahati city. Smart City Limited has taken up a lot of work under this initiative. We are also planning to install CCTV cameras in both the bridges of Saraighat,” added CM Sarma.