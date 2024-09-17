Assam CM Marks PM Modi’s Birthday with Blood Donation at GMCH

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 74th birthday on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa donated blood at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Speaking to media persons after the noble deed, CM Sarma praised PM Modi's inspiring life journey, calling it a source of motivation for all of India. He stated that this special day is dedicated to the welfare and upliftment of society.
CM Sarma said, “Born in a normal family, Prime Minister Modiji’s dream is to turn India into a superpower, and we respect his journey as he strives to make that dream a reality.”
To honor PM Modi's vision and commitment, BJP karyakartas across the country marked the day as one of service. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed that the gesture was a small contribution to support the needy, reflecting the spirit of service central to PM Modi's leadership.
“BJP karyakartas regard PM Modi’s birthday as a day for service, today, I donated lood at the GMCH and did my bit in helping the needy. Along with me, Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and many other karyakartas donated blood today,” CM Sarma said.
The Assam CM also took to platform 'X' and wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s birthday, the 'Sewa Pakhwada' has been organized across the country. As part of this initiative, Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa donated blood in Guwahati. This service on this special day is dedicated to the welfare and upliftment of society."