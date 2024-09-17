Assam CM Marks PM Modi’s Birthday with Blood Donation at GMCH

To honor PM Modi's vision and commitment, BJP karyakartas across the country marked the day as one of service. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed that the gesture was a small contribution to support the needy, reflecting the spirit of service central to PM Modi's leadership.

“BJP karyakartas regard PM Modi’s birthday as a day for service, today, I donated lood at the GMCH and did my bit in helping the needy. Along with me, Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and many other karyakartas donated blood today,” CM Sarma said.