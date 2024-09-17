Prime Minister Narendra Modi Turns 74 Today: Nation Celebrates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 74th birthday today, with well-wishers across the nation and abroad extending their greetings. Born on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, Gujarat, Modi has risen from humble beginnings to become one of India's most influential and globally recognized leaders.
The day is being marked with various events, including special prayers, social welfare activities, and political gatherings by the BJP and other organizations to honor the Prime Minister's contributions to the nation. Leaders from across the political spectrum, celebrities, and citizens have taken to social media to extend their birthday wishes.
As Modi embarks on another year of leadership, the Prime Minister remains focused on his agenda of national development, economic growth, and India's global standing.