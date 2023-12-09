Assam CM Names Baby Giraffe 'Parijat'; Announces Rs 350 Crore Overhaul Of State Zoo

In a ceremony held at Assam state zoo in Guwahati city, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma christened the newly born giraffe 'Parijat,' signifying a new era in the zoo's development.
The zoo was blessed with the male Giraffe calf on November 16 last. CM Sarma has shared the good news on ‘X’ platform and had also urged the citizens of the state to suggest name for the baby Giraffe.
During the naming ceremony, which was overseen by a specialist from Mumbai, CM Sarma also brought exciting news for wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists alike.
With an impressive budget of Rs 350 crore, the state government plans to comprehensively develop the zoo, the chief minister said.
Underlining a commitment to animal welfare, he also informed that two dedicated veterinarians will ensure optimal care, while state-of-the-art enclosures will provide a habitat conducive to the well-being of the zoo's residents.
CM Sarma said that the ambitious project extends beyond the animal kingdom, with plans for a dedicated children's park and a specialized animal hospital as well.
With a timeline set at 4.5 years, visitors can anticipate witnessing the transformative journey of the zoo, he said.
Further, he also announced the setting up of state-of-the-art zoos in both Kaziranga and Dibrugarh, promising an enriched experience for visitors.
A crucial aspect of the initiative is the adoption of personal responsibility for animal care, ensuring a holistic approach to the well-being of the zoo's inhabitants. CM Sarma stated that the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will be taking on the responsibility for the welfare of the one-horned rhinos in the zoo.
He also emphasized that the private sector has the potential to assume animal care responsibilities.
This momentous occasion not only celebrates the arrival of ‘Parijat’ but also heralds a brighter future for Assam's state zoo, poised to become a model of excellence in wildlife conservation and public engagement.