"It's a Baby Giraffe" at Assam State Zoo! CM Calls for Name Suggestions

Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden was blessed with a male Giraffe calf last Thursday. Informing about the good news, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the ‘X’ platform to express his happiness.
The chief minister also urged the citizens of the state to suggest name for the baby Giraffe.
“Happy to share that the Assam State Zoo has been blessed with a cute baby Giraffe just three days ago. Any suggestions for naming the new born?” CM Sarma tweets.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, Divisional forest officer (in-charge) of the zoo, Ashwini Kumar said, “Last Thursday, mother Giraffe 'Vijaya' gave birth to a male calf. Generally, the animals remains little critical for the first few days following birth. We will wait till the infant is stable before naming the calf. The mother Giraffe is doing well and is in good health.”
DFO Kumar also mentioned that currently the state zoo has three Giraffes.
Previously, a male giraffe named 'Vijay' was brought to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati in 2019, and a female giraffe named 'Vijaya' was introduced in 2022.