Assam CM Offers Prayers at Pandu Ghat on Chhath Puja

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Pandu Ghat in Guwahati to take part in the Chhath Puja celebrations on Monday morning.

CM Sarma wished all people on the occasion of Chhath Puja and lauded the efforts of the devotees for organizing the Puja in the grand manner.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, CM Sarma said, “Felt blessed to have visited Pandu Port Ghat on the bank of Brahmaputra & spend time with devotees of Chhath Maiyya. It was really a divine feeling to be flanked by the devout performing #ChhathPuja. Prayed to Chhath Maiya for joy, peace & prosperity for all.”