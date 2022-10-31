Assam CM Offers Prayers at Pandu Ghat on Chhath Puja

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Pandu Ghat in Guwahati to take part in the Chhath Puja celebrations on Monday morning.
CM Sarma wished all people on the occasion of Chhath Puja and lauded the efforts of the devotees for organizing the Puja in the grand manner.
Meanwhile, taking to twitter, CM Sarma said, “Felt blessed to have visited Pandu Port Ghat on the bank of Brahmaputra & spend time with devotees of Chhath Maiyya. It was really a divine feeling to be flanked by the devout performing #ChhathPuja. Prayed to Chhath Maiya for joy, peace & prosperity for all.”
The festival dedicated to Sun and Chhathi Maiya is celebrated with strict manners of preparation. No idol worship exists, and priests or purohits are not required to preside over the rituals.
The 4-day rituals around Chhath include holy bathing, fasting, abstaining from drinking water (vrata), standing in water, and offering 'prasad' and 'arghya' to the setting and rising sun. 'Nahaay Khay' is the first phase of Chhath Puja, 'Kharna' is the second, with 'Sanjhka Aragh' and 'Bhorka Aragh' being the third and fourth ones.
The prasad offering typically includes Thekua, Khajuria, Tikri, Kasar and fruits in small bamboo baskets. All the food is strictly vegetarian and is cooked without salt, onions, or garlic. Emphasis is put on maintaining the purity of the food.
This festival's main worshippers, called 'parvaitin', are usually women.