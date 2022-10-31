Morbi Cable Bridge Collapse: Over 100 Dead, Search Ops Underway

More than 100 deaths have been reported in the Morbi cable bridge collapse incident that took place in Gujarat on Sunday evening.

Rescue teams including Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade conducted massive search operations throughout the night to trace the missing persons.

"More than 100 deaths have been reported till early morning. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, and Fire Brigade are conducting search operations," said the Gujarat Information Department.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Minister of State for Home Affairs Harshbhai Sanghvi, Minister Brijeshbhai Merja, and Minister of State Shri Arvindbhai Raiyani reached the incident spot at midnight and personally observed the rescue operation and gave directions.

According to the details from the district administration, after the suspension bridge mishap, the system was immediately activated and rescue operations started with the help of local people.

Besides this, teams from other places also started reaching the spot. On the other hand, around 40 doctors from various health centres also started emergency treatment at Morbi Civil Hospital.

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation boat and rescue materials including life jackets reached Morbi and started the rescue operation.

25 to 108 emergency ambulances from Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh Metropolitan Municipality and Morbi Municipality were running throughout the night to bring the injured to the hospital immediately.

Several private ambulances were also involved in the rescue operation. Army team from Surendranagar joined with its three ambulances and equipment, informed the officials.

Apart from this, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Vadodara and two teams from Gandhinagar together with 110 members of five teams reached the spot by air and land and speeded up the rescue work.

While two platoons of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Jamnagar, and 3 platoons each from Gondal and Vadodara, a total of 149 members also reached the spot, informed defence officials.