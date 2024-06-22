Assam CM Orders Peace Measures in Cachar Amid Clashes in Manipur

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed the Cachar Police and District Commissioner to ensure that peace and tranquility are maintained in the district.
In this regard, the Chief Minister on Saturday held a video conference with the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Cachar DC on the recent incidents in Manipur’s Jiribam. CM Sarma also instructed officials to ensure that all humanitarian aid is provided to the people who have taken refuge in the district.
Assam DGP GP Singh and Assam Chief Secretary were present at the meeting among other top officials of the state government.
It may be mentioned that Manipur has been once again experiencing turmoil as clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities resumed in the Jiribam district earlier this month. A tense situation prevailed on the Assam-Manipur border, with Jiribam district becoming the epicenter of the conflict. To control the escalating violence, Section 144 was imposed in the district. Despite this, the area has seen continuous exchanges of bullets, bombs, and fires.
The unrest had driven hundreds of Manipur residents to seek refuge in Cachar. Fleeing the violence in Jiribam, over 500 people have crossed the border with their families, searching for safety. Although no official shelter camps were set up by the government, many have found temporary refuge in the Markulin area of Lakhipur, Cachar. Others are staying with relatives in the region.