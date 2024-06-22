Assam CM Orders Peace Measures in Cachar Amid Clashes in Manipur

It may be mentioned that Manipur has been once again experiencing turmoil as clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities resumed in the Jiribam district earlier this month. A tense situation prevailed on the Assam-Manipur border, with Jiribam district becoming the epicenter of the conflict. To control the escalating violence, Section 144 was imposed in the district. Despite this, the area has seen continuous exchanges of bullets, bombs, and fires.