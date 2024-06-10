Clashes Erupt Again in Manipur’s Jiribam; Hundreds Flee to Assam’s Cachar

The neighboring state of Manipur is once again experiencing turmoil as clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities have resumed in the Jiribam district. For the past three days, a tense situation has prevailed on the Assam-Manipur border, with Jiribam district becoming the epicenter of the conflict.
To control the escalating violence, Section 144 has been imposed in the district. Despite this, the area has seen continuous exchanges of bullets, bombs, and fires. Army personnel have been deployed to manage the situation, but the tension remains high.
The unrest has driven hundreds of Manipur residents to seek refuge in Cachar, Assam. Fleeing the violence in Jiribam, over 500 people have crossed the border with their families, searching for safety. Although no official shelter camps have been set up by the government, many have found temporary refuge in the Markulin area of Lakhipur, Cachar. Others are staying with relatives in the region.
Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta has implemented strict measures to ensure the conflict does not spill over into Cachar. Patrolling the border daily with his team, Mahatta is committed to maintaining peace. Lakhipur, home to several thousand Meitei and Kuki people, remains under close observation by the district administration and police to prevent the clashes from affecting the local community.
In a public appeal, Superintendent Mahatta urged residents of Cachar to avoid spreading or listening to rumors, emphasizing the importance of maintaining calm and order during this volatile period.