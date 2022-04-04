Assam CM Presents One-Time Grant To Bihu Committees

Government of Assam on Monday provided one time financial assistance to Rongali Bihu celebration committees at an event orgainsed at Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The program was attended and initiated by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. Representatives of committees were seen wearing traditional clothing at the event.

A total of five Bihu committees were presented with cheques amounting Rs 1.5 lakh as assistance from the government today.

Notably, the state government will provide assistance to 138 committees in Kamrup metropolitan district while another 142 committees from Kamrup rural district will receive the one-time assistance.

A total of 1,267 Bihu committees will receive the government’s one-time assistance, the formalities of which will be completed in the next three days.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said, “The government is providing this assistance to committees who have been organising Bihu functions for over ten years.”