Assam: Child Molester Shot While Fleeing In Biswanath

A person accused of child molestation was shot by police while trying to escape in the Biswanath district of Assam on Sunday.

The person was accused of molesting a 7-year-old minor yesterday. He was injured in the firing and was immediately rushed to the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital.

The injured person has been identified as Mohim Bora, aged 56 years old and a resident of Biswanath. He tried to escape police custody when he was shot after being repeatedly cautioned which he did not heed to.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Biswanath, Leena Doley was quoted by ANI as saying, “Seeing no other option and to prevent him from escaping by taking advantage of the rain and the darkness, the police officer fired three warning shots into the air. But the accused person still continued to run. ”