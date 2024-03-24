Assam CM Raises Concerns Over Potential ISIS Links Among IIT Guwahati Students.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has voiced serious concerns following the arrest of Tauseef Ali Farooqui, an IIT Guwahati student who was apprehended while allegedly attempting to join the terrorist group ISIS. In a statement issued yesterday, Sarma referred to the incident as "tragic" and highlighted the need for heightened vigilance within the academic community.
Sarma's remarks didn't stop at Farooqui's arrest; he went on to suggest that there may be additional students at IIT Guwahati with connections to ISIS. Citing preliminary investigations conducted by state police, Sarma asserted that the thought processes of these students have been radicalized. He further stated that discussions with their parents have taken place and that central agencies have been alerted to the situation.
The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of addressing radicalization within educational institutions promptly. The arrest of Farooqui has prompted authorities to take swift action, with Special Task Force (STF) Assam launching routine checkouts at IIT Guwahati to probe further into potential ISIS links among students.
While the investigation is ongoing, Sarma's comments underscore the gravity of the situation and the imperative need for robust measures to counter extremist ideologies, particularly within academic settings. The incident has sparked concerns about the spread of radicalization and underscores the necessity for collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, and the wider community to combat such threats effectively.