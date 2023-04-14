Assam CM Receives Certificate from Guinness World Records Team

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the official certificate from the Guinness World Records team for the record-making achievement of the "largest Bihu dance and largest dhol drum ensemble".

The feat was achieved by 11,304 folk dancers and 2,548 drummers who performed at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government had decided to make the Rongali Bihu of 2023 a grand occasion with this spectacular initiative.

Performers were practicing for this event for a long time with auditions taking place across the state to bring in the best of the best for this mega event.

Narendra Modi who arrived in Assam earlier today, held a mega roadshow in Guwahati. The enthused crowd lined the roads to greet the Prime Minister. He was standing on the running board of his moving car and was waving at an enthusiastic crowd.