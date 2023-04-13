Assam Enters Guinness Book Of World Records With Largest Bihu Performance

The aim of the mega Bihu performance was to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance at a single venue. The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government had decided to make the Rongali Bihu of 2023 a grand occasion with this spectacular initiative.

Performers were practicising for this event for a long time with auditions taking place across the state to bring in the best of the best for this mega event.

Earlier, CM Sarma had expressed hope that the event would put Assam and its cultural heritage on the world map.

The chief minister had also mentioned that the state government had set a target for two world record attempts, one for the largest Bihu dance in a single frame and another for the largest (Dhuliya) drummer ensemble.

On the occasion, the certificate for ‘Assamese Gamusa’, which had received the recognition of GI tag, was also handed to the state government.