Assam CM Releases Coffee Table Book Showcasing Kaziranga’s Rich Biodiversity

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday released the coffee table book ‘Kaziranga: The Cradle of Biodiversity’ showing the national park’s rich biodiversity.
The book was released in the presence of state cabinet minister for Environment and Forest Chandra Mohan Patowary and other dignitaries in Guwahati’s Dispur.
The book comprises more than 260 photographs of 68 wildlife photographers of India, both professional and amateur, filtered from thousands of photos of over a hundred photographers along with many awe-inspiring illustrations. These images spread over 272 pages will encapsulate the readers in the ethereal beauty and profound significance of Kaziranga and take them on a visual journey that celebrates the captivating essence of Kaziranga.
The book is published by the field director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve with the help of a team of forest officials and expects led by the editors Arun Vignesh CS, Rabindra Sharma, Dr Smarajit Ojah and Dr Rajeev Basumatary.