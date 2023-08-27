Kaziranga National Park to Get Its First Woman Field Director

Kaziranga National Park in Assam will get its first woman Field Director as Dr Sonali Ghosh, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forest (Research Education and Working Plan) has been transferred and posted as the Field Director of the renowned abode of one-horned rhinoceros with effect from September 1, 2023 on superannuation of the incumbent Field Director Jatindra Sarma.
Ghosh will be assuming the charge as Field Director of Kaziranga National Park from September 1 succeeding the current Director, Jatindra Sarma, who is set to retire on August 31.
It may be mentioned that after more a century since a woman played a key role in the birth of the national park, Sonali Ghosh would be in the helm of affairs in the 118-year-old park that is the home of over 2600 one-horned rhinoceros as per the last census carried out in March 2022.
Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is also designated as UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1985.