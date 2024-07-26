Assam CM Requests Special Train From Guwahati To Ram Janmabhoomi
To facilitate pilgrimages from Guwahati to Ram Janmabhoomi dham in Ayodhya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for a special train.
The train will connect Maa Kamakhya Dham to Lord Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Dham, he said in a press conference on Friday.
The Chief Minister said, "There is no direct route to Ayodhya. Pilgrims have to reach Lucknow first and then travel back [to Ayodhya]. That is why, I requested the Railway Minister to grant us a special train."
"The passengers will be ours and the railways will not have to run on losses. That is why I asked him to approve a special train between Guwahati and Ayodhya," Sarma stated.
He also mentioned that the target is to send 1,00,000 pilgrims to Ram Janmabhoomi dham from Assam and having a special direct train will make it easy for the pilgrims.
"Our target is to send 1,00,000 pilgrims to Ayodhya, but this is not not possible until a special train is set up," the Assam Chief Minister added.
Additionally, Sarma shared on his social media, "I have requested the Hon'ble Railway Minister to start a direct train from Maa Kamakhya Dham to Lord Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Dham. Devotees of Assam are eager to go to Ayodhya."