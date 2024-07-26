"Union Minister Acknowledges Assam’s Flood Burden from External Sources": CM

Sarma remarked, “The Union Minister clearly stated that Assam bears the burden of floodwaters not from its own but from external sources. The central government has never acknowledged this fact before. While there has been criticism over the allocation of Rs 11,000 crore to Bihar, our needs exceed that amount. The central government has sanctioned substantial funds over the past five years, with Rs 4,800 crore received so far. With this new recognition of the flood issue, I believe the figure for assistance in the coming years will surpass Rs 11,000 crore. Nirmala Sitharaman has indicated that the exact monetary support figure for Assam cannot be quantified, but the central government is committed to providing comprehensive support.”