Assam CM Revels at More Tea Tribe, Adivasi Youth Participation in Govt Jobs

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reveled at seeing more participation of youths from tea tribe and adivasi communities in government jobs saying that it has significantly increased in recent times. He also said that soon more participation of tea tribe youths and other tribal youths in Grade I and Grade II public service positions will be seen.

The chief minister was speaking in Guwahati where 297 new appointments were handed to Grade III and Grade IV employees from tea tribe and adivasi communities. He said, “Earlier at appointment letter distribution events, we hardly saw youth from tea tribe communities. In the last two months around 1,000 youths from these communities got into government services.”

Sarma claimed that with this, the number of government jobs provided by his government has gone up to 1,56,679.

He said, “Before the last assembly elections, we had promised the youth of the state to provide 1 lakh government jobs if the BJP came to power. Before 2021, the youth were riddled with many questions about the situation with government jobs in the state. With TET teacher appointments, we gave more importance to merit.”

“Many media channels and papers asked me whether this was the case before 2021 or not. Never before 2021, was such a measure ever taken. After 2021, we conceptualized ADRE, which has become the pride of Assam today,” the chief minister said.

He further mentioned that there are many forces against the ADRE, trying to bring disrepute to the examinations and hinder its process by leaking question papers. “Some people get busy every year trying to disrupt the exams by leaking question papers. However, we have been able to provide jobs without the ADRE facing any court cases after the exams. We have jumped above all these hurdles for the second time. After two phases now, we will head for the third phase. Under OBC quota, we are taking measures to provide more jobs among the tea tribe people,” added Sarma.

Exuding confidence, the chief minister further said, “There is no use comparing my government to the Congress rule. Only Himanta Biswa Sarma can be compared to Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

Speaking on the land grants for tea tribes, he said, “We are trying to give land rights along labour lines at tea estates. We will start delivering land pattas slowly starting from February. Today, 297 youths received appointment letters. They will now join government jobs. This is a golden phase for the tea tribe youths.”

“We have provided vehicles to seven tea tribe worker unions. Regarding tea estate lands, I would like to remind estate owners that the land doesn’t belong to them. It is the government’s land. They should not try to hinder the government’s welfare measures,” added the chief minister.

