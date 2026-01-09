Assam Cabinet Approves Key Appointments, Land Settlement, and Zubeen Garg Memorial Funding

The Assam Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur on Friday evening, approved several important decisions spanning legal appointments, cultural initiatives, and infrastructure projects.

Advertisment

Special Public Prosecutors Appointed in Zubeen Garg Case

The Cabinet approved the formation of a team of Special Public Prosecutors to handle the high-profile Zubeen Garg death case. The following appointments were sanctioned:

Ziaul Kamar, Senior Advocate – Special Public Prosecutor

Brojendra Mohan Chaudhuri – Additional Special Public Prosecutor

Kishor Dutta – Assistant Special Public Prosecutor

Pranjal Dutta – Assistant Special Public Prosecutor

Vikash Jammar – Assistant Special Public Prosecutor

Land Settlement for Bodo Sahitya Sabha

The Cabinet approved the settlement of 1 bigha of land, covered by Dag No. 449 in revenue village Betkuchi, Beltola Mouza (Dispur Revenue Circle), in favour of Bodo Sahitya Sabha for the construction of a Multipurpose Project. The project aims to promote and preserve the Bodo language, literature, and cultural heritage, while establishing permanent infrastructure for literary and cultural activities.

Funding for Zubeen Garg Memorial Trust

The Cabinet sanctioned an allotment of Rs. 5 crore to the Zubeen Garg Memorial Trust to support its ongoing and future initiatives.

Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and Cultural Fest

Expressing gratitude to the Central Government, the Cabinet welcomed the foundation-laying of the 34.5 km elevated corridor at Kaziranga National Park, which will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 18, 2026. Prior to this, on January 17, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend a grand cultural spectacle featuring nearly 10,000 Bagurumba dancers at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex.

Flagging Off of New Trains

The Prime Minister will also virtually flag off two new train services: one between Dibrugarh and Gomti, and the other from Guwahati to Raota, further strengthening connectivity in the region.

The Cabinet’s decisions reflect a blend of judicial, cultural, and infrastructural priorities aimed at boosting governance, heritage, and development in Assam.

Also Read: Assam Cabinet Approves Employee Benefits, Road Projects, and Land Allotments