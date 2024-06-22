Assam CM Reviews 4 Major Projects, Outlays Rs 263 Cr Plan

"HCM issued the following directives to the concerned depts: - Develop a new design to connect an 800-seat auditorium to the district library worth ₹51cr - Include two auditoriums (500 and 300 seats) and two rehearsal halls in Rabindra Bhawan worth ₹112 crore. - Consult the Auditorium Committee before reconstructing ITA Machkhowa, estimated at ₹6 crore. - Equip the new State-of-the-Art Stadium in Kokrajhar, with all necessary sports facilities, including for football worth ₹94cr," the post further read.