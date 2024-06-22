Assam CM Reviews 4 Major Projects, Outlays Rs 263 Cr Plan

While reviewing four major projects, three of which are in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a total of Rs 263 crore worth of redevelopment works.
The four projects - Guwahati District Library, Rabindra Bhawan, and ITA Machkhowa in Guwahati, and the state-of-the-art Stadium in Kokrajhar - were reviewed by Sarma during a meeting today.
The Assam CM directed the concerned departments to develop a new design connecting an 800-seater auditorium to the district library at an outlay of Rs 51 crore.
Two auditoriums with capacities of 500 and 300 seats and two rehearsal halls will come up at Rabindra Bhawan at a cost of Rs 112 crore, according to Sarma's directions.
Additionally, he directed the departments to consult with the auditorium committee before the reconstruction of ITA Machkhowa, which is estimated to cost Rs 6 crore.
Furthermore, the state-of-the-art stadium coming up in Kokrajhar will now be equipped with all necessary sports facilities including for football costing a further Rs 94 crore, the Assam CM directed.
This brought the total estimated outlay on the crucial projects to Rs 263 crore.
