Assam CM Highlights Successful Kidney Transplant, IVF Achievements at GMCH

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the significant advancements in organ transplant procedures and the special initiatives in the kidney donation process at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
While addressing a press breifing after taking charge of the health ministry, of late, the Assam Chief Minister emphasized the hospital's efforts and successes, especially in kidney transplants and IVF treatments.
He said that there is a lack of general awareness about organ donation which has led to a less number of donations. On the other hand, the GMCH has achieved a notable success in kidney transplants, the Chief Minister noted.
CM Sarma said, "On July 8, the family of a patient named Parag Jyoti Gogoi who lost his life due to brain death donated his kidneys, giving new life to two patients. The kidneys of Gogoi were transplanted to Amar Basfor (38) and Pallab Jyoti Das (21). Both patients are currently in good health."
"This marks the first attempt at the GMCH, and in the entire northeastern region, that kidney transplants have been successfully performed using organs donated by a brain death patient. The Chief Minister urged families willing to donate organs of brain-dead relatives to contact GMCH authorities," asserted CM Sarma.
The CM also appealed family members of patients affected by brain death to donate their organs to the GMCH authorities, if they wished to.
Further, he also commented that liver transplant will become fully operational once the construction of Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) is completed.
The Chief Minister then shared the story of a childless couple who achieved parenthood through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. HCM congratulated the doctors and staff involved in these significant achievements.
"In the new IVF center at GMCH, a total of 36 women have been provided treatment so far. Out of these, eight women have become pregnant, and one woman has successfully given birth through a Caesarean section surgery. Both the mother and child is in good health condition. The cost of IVF treatment at the GMCH ranges from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,00,000," the Assam CM added.
He ended the briefing by congratulating the doctors and staff of the GMCH involved in these significant achievements.