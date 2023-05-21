Assam CM Reviews Preparations for Rising Sun Water Fest 2023

In a bid to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming Rising Sun Water Fest 2023 to be held at the Deepor Beel in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held discussions with General Officer Commanding (GOC), Gajraj Corps, Lieutenant General Manish Erry on Sunday.
The meeting which was also attended by many Senior Officials of the Army and civil administration was held to review the preparations for the upcoming festival.
Apart from this, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Lt Gen Manish Erry also discussed several issues related to cooperation between the Army and the civil administration. The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s Office in Guwahati on Sunday.
Informing about the meeting, the Assam CM took to Twitter and wrote, “We are looking forward to host this exhilarating initiative in Assam. Rising Sun Water Festival is a unique collaboration between the Armed Forces and North Eastern state governments to promote sports.”
It should be noted that the excellent civil military rapport over the years has been instrumental in vast improvement in the internal security situation.
The Army is also training five special police battalions to further improve the capability of the state police. The training is slated to be completed in September this year.
The Rising Sun Water Festival is a shining example of the Services teaming up with State Governments to create enabling and conducive environment taking forward the concept of "Khelo India" and integrating the North East.