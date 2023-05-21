Assam CM Reviews Preparations for Rising Sun Water Fest 2023

Apart from this, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Lt Gen Manish Erry also discussed several issues related to cooperation between the Army and the civil administration. The meeting was held at the Chief Minister’s Office in Guwahati on Sunday.

Informing about the meeting, the Assam CM took to Twitter and wrote, “We are looking forward to host this exhilarating initiative in Assam. Rising Sun Water Festival is a unique collaboration between the Armed Forces and North Eastern state governments to promote sports.”