IN PICS: Assam CM Shares Bird's Eye View Of Shraddhanjali Flyover; Ready To Soar Tomorrow

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday took to social media platform ‘X’ to share a bird's eye view of the stunning new Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati’s Zoo Road.
With much anticipation, he announced that the flyover will be open to the public tomorrow, on October 19.
Sharing a few drone shots, CM Sarma wrote on ‘X’, “Guwahati’s skyline is undergoing a rapid transformation. The Shraddhanjali Flyover will be dedicated to the people tomorrow.”
This significant infrastructure project is set to bring ease and convenience to Guwahati citizens, reducing traffic congestion and improving connectivity on RG Baruah Road for the next two decades.
The flyover was named after Shradhanjali Kanan, a popular park located at Zoo Road, the chief minister had said.