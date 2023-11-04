Assam CM Speaks On Brahmaputra Bridge, Khel Maharan And... | Full Guide

The work on the mega flyover project connecting the north and south banks of Guwahati across the Brahmaputra River is 78 per cent complete and it will be ready for opening by March, next year, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.
Addressing the media at the newly inaugurated Lok Sewa Bhawan at Assam Secretariat today, CM Sarma said that this will help in reducing the traffic congestion at Bharalumukh which saw a sudden spurt following the inauguration of the Nilachal flyover at Maligaon.
Brahmaputra Bridge
According to the Chief Minister's office, the Brahmaputra Bridge is being constructed at an overall cost of Rs 2,608.68 crore of which Rs 2104 crore has been received in funds.
The physical progress of the project is 78.15 per cent, while the financial progress is at 76.46 per cent, the CMO further informed.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We will inaugurate the flyover over Brahmaputra River in March which will connect Guwahati to North Guwahati. This will help in reducing the traffic congestion at Bharalumukh. The east rotary will be built near Machkhowa. Vehicles entering the city through Jalukbari will be able to use the new flyover to cut the time time and distance."
The vehicles coming from Machkhowa will be able to pass through the route in front of Sonaram School, the Assam CM said, adding that the residents of Santipur locality will be able to avail both facilities.
Developmental Projects
Talking about projects in the pipeline, he said, "Ahead of the construction of ring roads, land acquisition and advertisements calling for tenders have been released. There will be a six-lane road connecting Jalukbari to Baihata. From Baihata Chariali to Tezpur, we will construct a four-lane road. There will be five bypasses on this route. Along with that, there will be five new flyovers. There will six-lane bridge at Kuruwa. A four-lane elevated corridor will be built at Kaziranga which will have three corridors and two tunnels. It will also have view points, a pedestrian area and special provisions for the locals."
For these projects, 20 per cent of the funds will be allocated by the defence ministry, the CM mentioned.
Speaking further, CM Sarma said, "There will be a ropeway to connect Kamakhya Railway Station and Kamakhya Temple. The road connecting Lumding to Silchar will be built with state-of-the-art technology. The national highway will be inaugurated before 2026."
"We will construct a concrete road from Srirampur to Ledo. We will hold talks with cement companies to not raise their prices after the work begins," he added.
Khel Maharan
Speaking on the state government's Khel Maharan initiative, the Assam CM went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended this measure.
He said, "A total of 43,22,346 athletes are taking part in Khel Maharan. PM Modi has commended us on this wonderful initiative."
Sanskritik Mahasangram
Meanwhile, another initiative in the field of culture, the Sanskritik Mahasangram will begin from November 10 which will see the participation of 28,108 people, said the Assam CM.
He said, "We have received the most registrations in Jyoti Sangeet. In all, there have been 28,108 registrations so far."
Good News
In welcome news for people belonging to the economically weaker section, the Assam government will be providing ration cards and health cards at constitution levels in December.
CM Sarma said, "The government will be organising meetings at constitution levels and we will be providing ration cards in December. Along with that we will also be handing over Swastha Suraksha Cards through which people will be able to encash medical expenses of up to Rs 5 lakhs."
"These ration cards will be provided to over 10 lakh newly enrolled families. Lower middle class families will also be able to apply for ration cards. Land pattas will be issued to 2.5 lakh families in January. From now on, people will be able to avail the items under ration cards around 10th to 15th of every month," he further added.