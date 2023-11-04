Assam CM Speaks On Brahmaputra Bridge, Khel Maharan And... | Full Guide

Developmental Projects

Talking about projects in the pipeline, he said, "Ahead of the construction of ring roads, land acquisition and advertisements calling for tenders have been released. There will be a six-lane road connecting Jalukbari to Baihata. From Baihata Chariali to Tezpur, we will construct a four-lane road. There will be five bypasses on this route. Along with that, there will be five new flyovers. There will six-lane bridge at Kuruwa. A four-lane elevated corridor will be built at Kaziranga which will have three corridors and two tunnels. It will also have view points, a pedestrian area and special provisions for the locals."