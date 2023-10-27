CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates ‘Lok Sewa Bhawan’ at Assam Secretariat

After the inauguration ceremony, CM Sarma addressed media persons and said, “Today, a new block named ‘I’ block was inaugurated at the Assam Secretariat. The construction work for another block is underway. It will probably be completed within a few months. The newly constructed building will house the Chief Minister's Office and Chief Secretary's Office. We will try to give a new shape to the Assam Secretariat within the next 5-10 years. Since the Assam Secretariat looks after welfare issues of the people, the building has been named as ‘Lok Sewa Bhawan’.”