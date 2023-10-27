CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates ‘Lok Sewa Bhawan’ at Assam Secretariat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a new block at the Assam Secretariat in Guwahati’s Dispur on Friday.
The new block named ‘I’ block has been dedicated to cater to services of the people. The Bhawan will serve as the new operational base for both the Chief Minister's office and the Chief Secretary's office.
According to CM Sarma, since the office will look into the issues of the people, it has been named as ‘Lok Sewa Bhawan’.
After the inauguration ceremony, CM Sarma addressed media persons and said, “Today, a new block named ‘I’ block was inaugurated at the Assam Secretariat. The construction work for another block is underway. It will probably be completed within a few months. The newly constructed building will house the Chief Minister's Office and Chief Secretary's Office. We will try to give a new shape to the Assam Secretariat within the next 5-10 years. Since the Assam Secretariat looks after welfare issues of the people, the building has been named as ‘Lok Sewa Bhawan’.”
The Chief Minister also hoped that this new office would not only enhance administrative efficiency but also facilitate the seamless execution of official procedures.