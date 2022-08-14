Guwahati News

Assam CM to Inaugurate 1000 Virtual Anganwadi Centres

The chief minister will inaugurate the centres during a public rally at RB High School at Palsbari in Kamrup district.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | file image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will virtually inaugurate 1000 anganwadi centres on Sunday.

The chief minister will inaugurate the centres during a public rally at RB High School at Palasbari in Kamrup district.

The anganwadi centres will be inaugurated in a total of 126 constituencies across the state.

Assam cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, MP Queen Oja, Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuriya, among others will be present in the occasion.

It may be mentioned that earlier CM Sarma had inaugurated an anganwadi centre at Koitasidhi in Palasbari.

