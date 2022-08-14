‘Seven Sense Communication’ Distributes Flags to Labourers on Eve of I-Day

On the eve of Independence Day, leading public relations agency of Assam’s Guwahati, Seven Sense Communication has distributed over 100 national flags to labourers and children in five locations of the city.

The campaign was led by founder and director of Seven Sense Communication, Subhankar Banerjee. Assamese actor Rohit Choudhary also was a part of the campaign.

On the occasion of the flag distribution campaign, Subhankar Banerjee said, “There are many people who can't afford to purchase flags, so we have decided to give our national flag to the people who are unable to purchase it. Everyone deserves to celebrate and this is just a small gesture from our end to celebrate the day together.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Choudhary said, "I am glad to join hands with Seven Sense Communication in this campaign. I wish everyone a very Happy Independence Day".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called upon all citizens to turn the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the tricolour as a display picture on their social media accounts, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

People in large numbers have turned up to join the campaign.