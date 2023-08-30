Assam CM to Inaugurate Maligaon Flyover Today

The much-awaited Maligaon flyover will be inaugurated on Wednesday evening by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The flyover will be inaugurated at 4.30 pm today and traffic advisory has been issued for the commuters heading to Bharalu from Jalukbari.
A day before the inauguration, CM Sarma shared a video on 'X' platform displaying the spectacular ariel view of the flyover with the captioned, "Tomorrow, we will be dedicating Assam's longest flyover to the people."
Guwahati's latest architectural marvel, the Maligaon flyover will sport a rainbow-arch and a globe at the Tiniali Junction.
Meanwhile, preparation for the opening ceremony of the Maligon Flyover, stringent measures will be enacted to enhance public safety, particularly for vulnerable road users such as children, students, women, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities.
These precautions include the implementation of traffic restrictions and diversions to facilitate unobstructed passage for emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire trucks.