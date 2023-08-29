Maligaon Flyover Inauguration: Advisory On Vehicular Movement Issued

In preparation for the opening ceremony of the Maligon Flyover In Guwahati on Wednesday, stringent measures will be enacted to enhance public safety, particularly for vulnerable road users such as children, students, women, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities.
These precautions include the implementation of traffic restrictions and diversions to facilitate unobstructed passage for emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire trucks.
The primary objective is to create a secure environment while prioritizing the timely transit of emergency services.
These arrangements aim to ensure a smooth and secure event, promoting the well-being of all attendees and residents.
Restrictions on movement of vehicles:
1. Public vehicle that will come for the meeting will keep their vehicles/ buses in Boripara Parking field and will come to the meeting venue on foot.
2. From 3.30 PM till the function is over all Two wheeler vehicles / LMV coming from the Jalukbari side towards Bharalu will be diverted from Boripara Bridge towards Kamakhya Railway Station then Goshala / Rang Bhawan then proceed towards Maligaon Gate No. 3 to A.T Road.
3. From 3.30 PM till function is over all City buses will be diverted from Jalukbari - Bypass 1, Rotary Point and Haj Bhawan via Tetelia towards Maligaon Gate No. 3 to A.T road. 4. From 3.30 PM till function is over all ASTC buses/Day super buses will go directly from Jalukbari towards Garchuk-Lokhra-Basistha- Khanapara.
5. There will be no any traffic diversion for the vehicles coming from Bharalu towards Jalukbari except goods-carrying vehicles. 6. All Commercial Goods carrying vehicles will be not be permitted to ply in A.T. Road and B.G. Road i.e. Bharalumuk to Jalukbari on 30/08/2023 from 2 PM to 8 PM. 7. All the emergency vehicles Ambulances, Fire Tenders, etc. will follow the normal traffic route.