Maligaon Flyover Inauguration: Advisory On Vehicular Movement Issued

Restrictions on movement of vehicles:

1. Public vehicle that will come for the meeting will keep their vehicles/ buses in Boripara Parking field and will come to the meeting venue on foot.

2. From 3.30 PM till the function is over all Two wheeler vehicles / LMV coming from the Jalukbari side towards Bharalu will be diverted from Boripara Bridge towards Kamakhya Railway Station then Goshala / Rang Bhawan then proceed towards Maligaon Gate No. 3 to A.T Road.

3. From 3.30 PM till function is over all City buses will be diverted from Jalukbari - Bypass 1, Rotary Point and Haj Bhawan via Tetelia towards Maligaon Gate No. 3 to A.T road. 4. From 3.30 PM till function is over all ASTC buses/Day super buses will go directly from Jalukbari towards Garchuk-Lokhra-Basistha- Khanapara.

5. There will be no any traffic diversion for the vehicles coming from Bharalu towards Jalukbari except goods-carrying vehicles. 6. All Commercial Goods carrying vehicles will be not be permitted to ply in A.T. Road and B.G. Road i.e. Bharalumuk to Jalukbari on 30/08/2023 from 2 PM to 8 PM. 7. All the emergency vehicles Ambulances, Fire Tenders, etc. will follow the normal traffic route.