Assam CM Reviews Progress of 150-Ft Statue of Lachit Barphukan in Ghaziabad

“Bir Lachit Borphukan was chosen to command the army in the fight against the Mughals by King Supangmung, also known as Chakradhwaj Singha, the king of Guwahati. The Mughals were defeated by him. The statue will be put up in war memorial ‘Alaboi Ranakshetra’ in Jorhat’s Hollongapar by January next year,” said the chief minister.