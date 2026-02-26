Assam CM Unveils Student Aid Schemes, Rs 3,000 Cr Tech Push

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, February 26, unveiled a series of significant initiatives aimed at supporting students and strengthening the state’s education and technology sectors. The announcements were made at a press briefing following the launch of the ‘Mukhyamantrir Nijut Babu Asoni’ at Jyoti-Bishnu International Auditorium.

Under this scheme, postgraduate students will receive Rs 2,000 per month for 10 months, while undergraduate students will get Rs 1,000 per month for 10 months each year. The benefits will be available to students from families with an annual income below Rs 4 lakh, and students in the second and third years of graduation are also eligible.

In addition, the Chief Minister launched the ‘Jeevan Prerana Asoni’, which will provide financial support to students and researchers. A total of 48,319 students graduating in 2025 will receive Rs 2,500 per month, while research scholars from state and central universities who enrolled after April 1, 2021, will receive Rs 25,000. The scheme will benefit 2,112 research scholars, including 13 specially-abled researchers, who will receive Rs 40,000 each.

On the technology front, Sarma virtually inaugurated the ‘Udyog 4.0’ initiative, announcing the establishment of 34 new technology centres across ITIs and polytechnic institutes in Assam, with an investment of around Rs 3,000 crore. These centres aim to enhance technology education and skill development among students.

The Assam government has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tata Group and plans to sign another agreement with Tata Nelco to introduce advanced technology education in schools and colleges. In a further boost to technical education, aircraft manufacturing company Dorcel has announced plans to set up a technology centre at Gauhati University.

CM Sarma said the initiatives will usher in a new era for Assam’s education system, with a strong emphasis on technology and artificial intelligence (AI), preparing students for future challenges and opportunities.

