Education Department Issues Guidelines for ‘Mukhyamantrir Nijut Babu Asoni’

The Assam Education Department has issued detailed guidelines for the implementation of the ‘Mukhyamantrir Nijut Babu Asoni’, a financial assistance scheme announced by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 1 to support students pursuing higher education.

Under the scheme, undergraduate students will receive Rs 10,000 per month for 10 months, while postgraduate students will be provided with Rs 20,000 per month for 10 months. The initiative aims to help students from economically weaker families continue their studies without financial pressure.

Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu informed through social media that eligible students must apply for the scheme through the Samarth portal. He also shared that the government has fixed clear eligibility conditions to ensure the benefits reach deserving students.

Higher Education Department of Assam Government invites applications from eligible candidates of UG/PG students for 𝐌𝐮𝐤𝐡𝐲𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐫 𝐍𝐢𝐣𝐮𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐮 𝐀𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢. Sharing the guidelines and the application forms here.@himantabiswa@CMOfficeAssampic.twitter.com/dhRvs9eSgv — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) January 6, 2026

As per the guidelines, only students belonging to families who are permanent residents of Assam will be eligible. The annual family income must not exceed Rs 4 lakh. Applicants must be regular first-year students in undergraduate or postgraduate courses.

The government has clarified that married undergraduate students will not be eligible for the scheme. Students who have already received benefits under the Banikanta Kakati Merit Award at the undergraduate level will not be entitled to assistance under this scheme. Similarly, postgraduate students who are beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantrir Jiban Prerana Asoni (Chief Minister's Motivation Scheme) will also be excluded.

The Assam government stated that the scheme has been introduced to promote higher education among students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. One of its key objectives is to increase enrolment in colleges and universities and reduce the rising dropout rate among students.

Students receiving benefits under the Mukhyamantrir Nijut Babu Asoni will be required to maintain regular attendance, follow institutional rules, and display disciplined and respectful behaviour towards teachers, staff, and fellow students.

The government has warned that any form of misconduct, including indiscipline, cheating, or ragging, may lead to the withdrawal of benefits.

