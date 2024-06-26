BREAKING: Welding Gas Cylinder Blast At Fancy Bazar Kills 1, Several Injured

A cylinder explosion at a construction site along the Brahmaputra bank in Guwahati left one labourer dead and at least six injured. The incident was reported from the Fancy Bazar area on Wednesday.
Preliminary reports suggest that the gas cylinder of a welding machine used in the construction activities at the under-construction terminal near Lachit Ghat exploded.
Locals reported hearing a loud sound. One of the labourers, thought to be closest to the explosion, was thrown into the water. Visuals from the scene show an injured person being carried by others.
Meanwhile, the injured people were rushed to a medical facility for treatment.
This is a breaking story and will be updated when more inputs are available.