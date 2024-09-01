Assam CM Visits GMCH to Inquire Akhil Gogoi’s Health

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to assess the condition of Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi, who has been receiving treatment there for several days. During his visit, the Chief Minister spent considerable time at Gogoi's cabin, personally evaluating his health status.
Speaking to the media after his visit, Chief Minister Sarma stated, “I came here to assess Akhil Gogoi’s health. The doctors are providing excellent treatment. He is expected to be discharged in the next two or three days. At present, there is no need for further external treatment.”
Addressing other concerns, the Chief Minister clarified the process for teacher transfers, emphasizing that applications must be submitted through the designated portal.
He also spoke about the recent land dispute, noting that the law concerning land purchases will be implemented in November, after it has been reviewed by the people of Majuli. “There is no confusion needed regarding land purchases. Anyone can buy land, whether in Guwahati or Sivasagar, if it’s available at a good price,” he said.
On the recent departure of Ripun Bora from the Trinamool Congress, Chief Minister Sarma remarked, “I was aware that Ripun Bora would rejoin the Congress two months ago. I am still unclear about the reasons for his departure from the Congress party.”