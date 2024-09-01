Ripun Bora Resigns as Assam TMC President, Cites Challenges and Lack of Response

In a significant political development, Ripun Bora, the President of Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC), has tendered his resignation from the party. In a letter addressed to TMC National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, Bora cited multiple unresolved issues that have hindered the party's growth in Assam, prompting his decision to step down.
Bora, who joined TMC in April 2022, expressed his deep admiration for the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. He stated that his commitment to the party’s mission was driven by his respect for their leadership. Under Bora's guidance as Assam TMC State President, a massive membership drive was launched, and the party established its presence in 31 of Assam’s 35 districts within six months. Bora's team also expanded TMC's influence to the block and panchayat levels, creating key cells and departments, such as SC, OBC, Human Rights, and Minority wings, to strengthen the party's outreach.
Despite receiving an overwhelming response to various agitational programs against the BJP, Bora noted that these efforts did not translate into success in the Lok Sabha elections. Bora acknowledged that he had already provided a detailed analysis of this outcome to the party leadership.
The primary challenge faced by the Assam TMC, according to Bora, has been the perception of the party as a regional entity limited to West Bengal. To address this, Bora proposed several key initiatives, including the appointment of an Assamese leader at the national level, declaring the residence of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Tollygunge as a heritage site, and converting the Madhupur Satra at Cooch Behar—a significant location tied to Mahapurush Sankar Dev's Vaishnavite movement—into a cultural hub. However, despite his repeated attempts over the past 18 months to meet with Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee to discuss these concerns, Bora was unable to secure a meeting.
In his letter, Bora emphasized his honor in serving as Assam TMC President for over two years and his deep engagement with people across the state. However, he pointed out that the perception of TMC as a party from another state has made it difficult for the people of Assam to accept its presence. Due to these unresolved challenges and the lack of adequate response from the party leadership, Bora felt compelled to disassociate himself from the party.
Bora expressed his gratitude to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee for the opportunity to lead the Assam TMC. He underscored his respect for their fight against fascist and communal forces but clarified that his resignation was not due to grievances but rather circumstances beyond his control. Bora pledged to continue his fight against communal forces on a personal level.
It is noteworthy to mention that Bora's resignation marks a setback for the TMC's efforts to expand its footprint in Assam.