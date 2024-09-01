Ripun Bora Resigns as Assam TMC President, Cites Challenges and Lack of Response

The primary challenge faced by the Assam TMC, according to Bora, has been the perception of the party as a regional entity limited to West Bengal. To address this, Bora proposed several key initiatives, including the appointment of an Assamese leader at the national level, declaring the residence of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Tollygunge as a heritage site, and converting the Madhupur Satra at Cooch Behar—a significant location tied to Mahapurush Sankar Dev's Vaishnavite movement—into a cultural hub. However, despite his repeated attempts over the past 18 months to meet with Abhishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee to discuss these concerns, Bora was unable to secure a meeting.