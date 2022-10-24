Guwahati News

Assam CM Visits Harijan Colony In Guwahati, Interacts With Locals

While there, he also unveiled a statue of Shri Sai Baba, he informed via Twitter.
Assam CM visited Harijan colony in Guwahati on Diwali | Image: Twitter/ Himanta Biswa Sarma
On the occasion of Diwali, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Harijan Colony in Guwahati on Monday where he also unveiled statue.

CM Sarma reached Harijan Colony in Guwahati’s Fatasil Ambari to be among the residents celebrating the festival of light.

CM Sarma wrote, “Happy to celebrate Diwali with spirited residents of Harijan Colony, Fatasil Ambari. Also had the honour to unveil a statue of Shri Sai Baba.”

“Prayed for well-being of everyone as I along with Nandil visited Sitola Mandir, Sai Baba Mandir, Manasa Mandir, Gurudwara &Namghar there,” he added.

