Manipur Police Raid Power Discom MD's Office Over Corruption In Saubhagya Scheme

A police team led by Superintendent of Police, Kakching, has raided the residence and office of Managing Director of Manipur State Power Distribution Company N. Sarat Singh on Monday.

The raid follows reports of large-scale irregularities, manipulation, and misappropriation of the fund while implementing the Centre's flagship program, "Saubhagya" of over Rs 200 crore.

The raid is still on and further details are awaited.

The Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (SAUBHAGYA), a scheme where the poorest of the poor can afford electricity in their homes, was launched in Manipur in November 2017 by N. Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur.

A total of approximately 1.75 lakh households (1.62 lakh rural and 0.13 lakh urban households) in Manipur were proposed to be included under the Scheme.

(With inputs from ANI)